Doctors concerned for Queen’s health
Subscribe newsletter
DOCTORS caring for the Queen have this lunch time said they are concerned for Her Majesty’s health.
In a brief statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.
Her Majesty met with incoming Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral on Tuesday and asked her to form a government following the resignation of Boris Johnson.
Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace, Ms Truss tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.
My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”
All four of her Majesty’s children are now with her at Balmoral, along with her grandson, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also reportedly travelling to Balmoral this afternoon.
The BBC has reported that the Changing of the Guard, ceremony which was due to take place outside Buckingham Palace tomorrow morning, has been called off.
According to the broadcaster, a sign has been placed in an area at the front of the palace where the iconic drills take place, to let tourists know it is cancelled.
Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford has sent his best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen via social media. Writing on Twitter, Mr Drakeford said that he was ‘concerned’ at the news from Buckingham Palace and sent the best wishes of the people of Wales
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |