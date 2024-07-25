Plans to centre services on four Powys hospitals due to specific need in a bid to save cash could see staff recruitment hit, beds lost and facilities closed, doctors from Machynlleth and Llanidloes have warned.
At a meeting of Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) on Wednesday, 24 July 24, members heard the changes are needed due to financial and staffing issues.
The meeting heard the health board is already predicting posting a budget deficit of just under £23million this year.
Executive medical director Dr Kate Wright said: “Currently we look after patients with mixed needs across all of our sites.
“We know that isn’t particularly efficient it’s expensive in that the same level of staffing is needed no matter what the patient need is on the ward.
“Our plan is that patients who need a very active rehab offer such as patients that have had a stroke are cohorted to be looked after in Brecon and Newtown.
“Those patients are spread widely and our very expert staff too thinly- so they are unable to deliver that all important rehab as well as we should be.”
“The second proposed change is around our patients who don’t have any active medical need.
“There’s evidence from other health boards that it dramatically increases the rate of discharge and get people home.”
“The proposal is to change two of our wards to ready to go units in Llanidloes and Bronllys.”
“There will undoubtedly be more travel for some patients, but the outcomes will be better – there will need to be flexibility around visiting.”
Lucy Cockram of Dyfi Valley Health and Margot Jones of Arwystli Medical Practice in Llanidloes have jointly said the move “has the potential to seriously disadvantage each hospital.”
“Recruitment of Doctors and Nurses to Powys will be affected and the innovative work being undertaken at each Hospital will cease,” they said.
“Hospitals designated as respite may result in having no nursing satisfaction, leading to units having to be closed.
“This would then reduce the number of beds offered to the Powys population.
“Practices including Dyfi Valley Health and Llanidloes, are fighting this proposal as much as possible. “Local stakeholders have now been contacted to ensure that this proposal isn’t successful.”
The changes are set to be implemented from September and are to be in place initially for a “temporary” six month period.
A public “engagement exercise” will start in early August.