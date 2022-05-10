Documentary about Teifi farmer to feature at New York film festival

A documentary about Wilf Davies entitled Heart Valley will feature at a New York film festival ( Heart Valley )

THE story of a Teifi Valley farmer who has eaten the same supper every day for the last 10 years is to feature in one of New York’s biggest film festivals.

For many, travelling and seeing the wonders of the world is a dream however, for Wilf Davies, a shepherd living in Teifi valley, has everything he could ever wish for.

Growing up in Wales, Wilf spent his boyhood helping his family on their farm.

“I have never wanted to run away from it, even as a young lad.

“This valley is cut in the shape of my heart.

“I once visited a farm in England, about 30 years ago: that was the only time I left Wales.” He told The Guardian newspaper back in 2021.

The article stole the hearts of many across the country, as they fell in love with this character from west Wales.

In the story, Wilf explained that just like nature, he has a routine, which even extends to what he eats. “I’ve had the same supper for 10 years, even on Christmas Day: two pieces of fish, one big onion, an egg, baked beans and a few biscuits at the end. For lunch I have a pear, an orange and four sandwiches with paste. But I allow myself a bit more variety; I’ll sometimes have soup if it’s cold,” he said.

The heart-warming story of Wilf’s simple life, having never eaten Chinese or Indian food and his detailing of how his sheep helped him recover from the strokes he has suffered, captured the nation.

Now Wilf’s rural life will be seen by the thousands in attendance to this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Heart Valley, directed by Christian Cargill, tells a day in the life on Wilf’s west Wales farm, housing his 71 sheep.

The documentary was inspired following a chance reading of Wilf’s story back in 2021, filmmaker Christian Cargill has said: “I think for a lot of people that spent lockdowns in cities, Wilf’s story really touched on that yearning to disconnect.”

“I remember first reading the piece and finding it inspiring, unconventional and deeply heartfelt. “Two weeks on, I realised I was still thinking about this shepherd I’d never met called Wilf and in that moment I knew it was a story I wanted to explore, to find out more about this man and his life.”

The short 19 minute documentary was chosen from more than 7,000 submissions to be selected for screening at the festival.