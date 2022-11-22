Does this Gwynedd cottage look familiar to you?
Saturday 26th November 2022 7:00 am
Trevor Smith shared this photo of the cottage (Picture supplied )
Does this cottage ring a bell for you?
Trevor Smith wrote to the Cambrian News hoping one of our readers could help him with a question about the cottage pictured here.
“This is a cottage where I stayed in the early 1950s with my parents and sister,” he said.
“It would be lovely to know where it is. I think it was in the area of Blaenau Ffestiniog.
“I believe it belonged to a lady called Mary Bell. The access to the cottage was over a footbridge. A stream ran beside the cottage.
“If anyone knows where it is I would love to hear from them.”
