POPULAR property show, Wales' Home of the Year, is back for a third series, with Welsh Radio 2 presenter and drumming sensation Owain Wyn Evans, interior designer Mandy Watkins from Anglesey and Cardiff-based architectural designer Glen Thomas.
The judging trio will once again be looking for inspiring and unique homes across Wales, scoring them on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.
From bungalows to terraced housing, flats to cottages, the series will celebrate what makes a house a home. Each episode will crown a winner, with the five regional finalists making it through to the grand final.
Here the judges will face the toughest task - choosing the winner of Wales' Home of the Year 2024.
Filming with IWC production (a Banijay UK company) will begin in April and the 6-part series will be broadcast on BBC One Wales later this year and will also be available UK wide on BBC iPlayer.
Owain Wyn Evans says: “Series 3 of Wales’ Home of the Year is going to be even bigger and better than before! I am beyond excited to be sauntering across Wales once again to visit yet more sensational homes, with a look out for something different!”
Mandy Watkins says: “I’m thrilled to be back in search of Wales’ Home of the Year 2024, I’ll be looking for clever design touches and an abundance of personality - bring it on!
Glen Thomas says: “I’m extremely excited to see a diverse range of entries again this year. From the spectacular, the quirky, the understated and on trend to the quiet, minimal or radically modern - I want Wales to show me its best!”
Applications to take part in Wales’ Home Of The Year should be sent to [email protected] and should include contact details, a brief description of the home and some photographs.