The Gwynedd Homebuy scheme has expanded, enabling more people to qualify for support to buy a home locally.
The shared equity scheme, managed by Gwynedd Council in partnership with Tai Teg and Welsh Government, offers an equity loan of between 10 per cent and 50 per cent of the value of a house on the open market. The buyer can then fund the remainder of the sale through mortgage and savings.
The scheme’s eligibility criteria has been updated to allow people with a wider range of household incomes to qualify and to provide access to higher value houses in some areas where housing prices are unaffordable for a many local people.
