Dog rescued from ravine

Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team have saved the life of a dog that had fallen into a ravine.

The team was alerted to the incident on Sunday evening when the dog fell into a ravine near Maentwrog.

The dog could be heard howling initially and, unable to get anywhere near its location, the owner contacted Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team to assist.

The team responded with one vehicle and a number of personnel, some of which were on scene within 10 minutes.

After a long search, the dog was located in a hole within the river underneath a fallen tree branch.

The team established a rope rescue system, and were able to safely evacuate the dog to the top of the ravine where he was taken to a local vet to be checked over.