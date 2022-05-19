Dog show support for Bronglais Chemo Appeal

Newman’s Garden Centre, Capel Dewi, is staging a dog show in aid of the Bronglais Chemo Appeal ( Unknown )

We’ve got a great tail to tell you – about a dog show being held to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal!

Newman’s Garden Centre in Capel Dewi, near Aberystwyth is staging the show on its green on 6 August and they are appealing for doggie entries.

Garden Centre owner Dai Hennighan said: “It is important that we support Bronglais Hospital.

“It covers a vast area and the sooner we get a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit the better.

“Cancer touches everyone. It makes such a difference to patients and their families to have the service close to home so you don’t have to travel too far for treatment.”

Organising the dog show is garden centre manager Craig Swanson, with the help of staff member Karen Beasley, who shows her own dogs at Crufts.

The show will be held under Kennel Club Rules and will open at 10.30am with judging commencing a 1pm.

There will be pedigree and novelty classes at the show, with prizes for best and reserve best, best puppy and best veteran, judged by Mrs Ann Evans.

The garden centre and its coffee shop also have collection boxes for the Appeal.

The Bronglais Chemo Appeal is aiming to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to greatly improve the patient experience.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda health charities, which is running the appeal, said: “We are very grateful for the support of Newman’s Garden Centre.

“There are so many fantastic fundraising ideas being thought up to support the Appeal. This promises to be a really fun event.”