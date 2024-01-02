Dog walkers are being warned to be ‘extremely vigilant’ after ‘significant’ clumps of palm oil were discovered on beaches along Cardigan Bay over the festive period.
Members of the Coastguard and Gwynedd Council’s Maritime Service were called out on Boxing Day after reports that the oil had washed up on the coast between Tal-y-Bont and Morfa Dyffryn.
A spokesperson for Gwynedd Council confirmed clumps of palm oil had been found, and that members of the Coast Guard worked with the council’s Maritime Service to dispose of the material.
“On 26 December the Coastguard contacted us to notify that they had received reports of significant deposits of palm oil washed up on the coast between Tal-y-Bont and Morfa Dyffryn in the days prior.
“Officers from Gwynedd Council's Maritime Service worked with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to collect and dispose of the material as soon as possible.”
Palm oil is a widely used vegetable oil that comes from Palm fruits, commonly grown in Africa. It is used in many everyday food, beauty and cosmetic products as well as being used as a biofuel.
The product is shipped around the world and can be released into the sea during transportation. In cold weather, it forms into yellow or white wax like clumps which wash ashore.
Though Palm oil doesn’t pose any health risks to humans, it can be very dangerous to dogs.
Gwynedd Council is advising dog owners to be extremely vigilant if they are walking their pets along the coast in this area.
Should your dog come into contact with the oil, it is recommended that you consider contacting your vet.
Members of the public can report further instances of palm oil by contacting Cyngor Gwynedd’s Maritime Service on: [email protected] / 01758 704066.