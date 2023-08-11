Alan Llwyd was born in Dolgellau in 1948. He first lived in Llan Ffestiniog and then on a farm in Llyn. Later he studied Welsh at the university in Bangor. He worked in a bookshop in Bala before moving to Swansea in 1976, to work as an editor for Gwasg Christopher Davies. Between 1980 and 1982 he worked for the Welsh Joint Education Committee in Cardiff, and from 1982, he worked full-time for Cymdeithas Barddas. As a poet and writer, he has published over 80 books, including three complete collections of poems. It won the Nonfiction-Creative Book of the Year category in 2013 and 2020, and the Poetry Book of the Year category in 2019. In 1993, he won the BAFTA Cymru award for Best Film Script in Welsh, namely the script of the film Hedd Wyn. His latest collection of poems, Cyfnos, was published in February this year. He was awarded the degree of Doctor of Literature in 2012, and was appointed Professor in the Department of Welsh, University of Wales, Swansea, in 2013, for his service to Welsh literature. Alan lives in Morriston near Swansea and is married to Janice. The couple have two sons, Ioan and Dafydd, and grandfather to Ffion and Tristan.