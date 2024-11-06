Dolgellau marketing expert Beth Woodhouse and a fast-growing consultancy firm have joined forces to create a powerhouse agency in north Wales.
Beth has been appointed lead consultant for marketing after her company, Marketshed, merged with Anglesey-based Lafan.
After graduating with a degree in marketing and business management from Aberystwyth University, Beth headed to Glasgow where she worked in the marketing department of a major hotel management company.
But the lure of north Wales provided too strong and Beth returned to work for the high profile jewellery brand, Clogau.
She said: “I loved working for Clogau and I had some fantastic opportunities and the company grew a great deal during the time I was there.
“I had my daughter just before the Covid lockdown and that changed everything. It turned the world upside down but it also changed my perspective.
“As a result, I decided I wanted to strike out and create my own marketing agency with my own brand.
“It was a massive step because, on the face of it, this wasn’t the best time to launch my own business. It was a big risk but I’m glad to say it worked out really well.
“I was really lucky because clients kept recommending my services to other people so the business grew organically and I started working on projects with Lafan.
“As I did more and more work with Lafan, the relationship grew ever closer because we were on the same wave length so merging with them was a natural evolution of the partnership because we’re such a good fit.
“It’s a really exciting period and I am looking forward to being part of Lafan’s future growth and development.
“All my clients have transferred over to Lafan Creu and we’ve already landed three new clients since we joined forces so we’ve got off to a promising start.
“There’s a lot of scope to grow even more because we have more services and support that we can offer customers across Wales and beyond.
“The fact that we operate bilingually is incredibly important and it is something that we are passionate about because we have clients who want to communicate effectively in Welsh and English. It’s in our DNA.”
Among Marketshed’s clients who’ve transferred to Lafan Creu is HR company, Dolen.
Founder Leah Watkins said when she started with Beth she employed one person and now they are a team working with “a stable of associates”.