A Gwynedd man who stole a van and crashed it has been jailed for three years and four months.
Sion Williams, 31 of Edmund Street, Bangor, pleaded guilty to robbery, driving without insurance, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.
On 11 July, a woman was in her van outside Ysbyty Gwynedd. Williams opened her door, grabbed her hair, dragged her to the floor, striking her face and injuring her knee, which needed stitches.
Williams stole the van and drove away.
Police received a call reporting a collision near Beddgelert. Williams had collided with a wall and ran away, leaving the van.
Another call later reported Williams had tried to enter the home of a 74-year-old woman, leaving her frightened and distressed.
Officers located Williams at Cefn Maes.
Civilian Investigator Stephen Williams said: “This was a particularly nasty crime on a vulnerable lone woman in broad daylight hours in hospital grounds where she should have been safe.
“The after-effects have had a significant impact on her and her family, and it will take them a long time to move on from Williams’ violent actions.
“It is lucky these kinds of offence are incredibly rare, and we apprehended the suspect quickly.”