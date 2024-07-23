Organisers are delighted that over 5,000 people enjoyed Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau this year.
The popular music festival took place from 18-21 July. Over 50 artists performed on 11 stages in Dolgellau’s town centre, with organisers ensuring an eclectic mix of folk, rock and world music was enjoyed by all.
The festival’s main artists included Eden, Vrï, Steve Eaves, Mared, N'Famady Kouyaté, Brittanny folk musician David Pasquet, and afro house duo Raz & Afla.
Emma Walford from band Eden said: “It was the first time we performed at Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau and looking out at the crowd, seeing everyone smiling and so happy was just a fantastic experience.”
Afro house duo Raz & Afla said: “What a beautiful community and location. We had a blast!”
Sesiwn Fawr is organised by a small group of volunteers ranging from students to those who founded the festival over 30 years ago.
Main committee’s chairman and one of Sesiwn Fawr’s founders, Ywain Myfyr, said: “Despite a few clouds and drops of rain on Saturday the sun smiled on Sesiwn Fawr once again.
“We delight in the variety of music heard across our stages and are so pleased that the crowds have come to bring colour to the handsome grey stone town of Dolgellau.”
The Children’s Village was back this year with sessions for the little ones including an appearance by Ben Dant, a yoga session with Leisa Mererid, a puppet show, circus skills workshops, and a performance by Mr Phormula and the local Makaton Choir. Literary talks included Q+A’s with authors Clare Mackintosh and Manon Steffan Ros, and a session with Ian Gwyn Hughes of the Football Association of Wales, who said: “It was great to see Tŷ Siamas crowded on the Saturday afternoon for each event, and I really enjoyed the opportunity to have a chat with Ywain Myfyr - the hour flew by.
“It was great to stay and enjoy the various music at the back of the Ship over the weekend too!
“This is the second year the FAW has been at Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau.
“It is a festival that has grown tremendously and continues to share culture through music and all other forms of entertainment.
“The variety of events is fantastic and suits all ages and shows the partnership between modern young culture, businesses and the local community at its best.”
For more information, visit www.sesiwfawr.cymru and Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau’s social media @sesiwnfawr / #SFD24