The Children’s Village was back this year with sessions for the little ones including an appearance by Ben Dant, a yoga session with Leisa Mererid, a puppet show, circus skills workshops, and a performance by Mr Phormula and the local Makaton Choir. Literary talks included Q+A’s with authors Clare Mackintosh and Manon Steffan Ros, and a session with Ian Gwyn Hughes of the Football Association of Wales, who said: “It was great to see Tŷ Siamas crowded on the Saturday afternoon for each event, and I really enjoyed the opportunity to have a chat with Ywain Myfyr - the hour flew by.