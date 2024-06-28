South Gwynedd-based Police Constable Tom Davies has been with North Wales Police for two years.
Based at Dolgellau Police station, he covers Bala to Tywyn, Barmouth to Harlech, Trawsfynydd to Dolgellau “and everything in between”.
Policing wasn’t something he originally intended to do, having started his career at 16 as a mechanic.
But he took more interest in policing and realised joining “was a great opportunity to make a difference within the community and help people”.
Responding to 999 and 101 calls means every day is different.
“One day you may be first on scene to a fight, or a neighbourhood dispute,” said Tom.
“Some days you may be called to a major incident, others you may be dealing with violence against women and girls and taking steps to safeguard victims.”
Recalling a highlight from last year, Tom said: “A colleague and I attended Barmouth where we responded to reports of someone attempting to break into an address.
“We were able to provide a quick response and began searching for the person almost immediately. We found the person quickly, who was brandishing two axes at us. “Utilising a taser and working as a team, my colleague and I were able to disarm and detain the male who would later be sentenced for his actions.
“It was great to protect the public from harm, safely and securely detained the suspect responsible and put him before a judge to be held responsible for his actions and behaviour.
“There are challenges as with every job, but when working with a good team of officers, PCSOs and police staff this is easily overcome, and we work together to provide the best policing response and presence we can for the communities we serve in order to keep people safe and deal with crime effectively.
“I believe the most challenging part of the role, especially in Gwynedd South, is the logistics of covering such a vast rural area that has multiple dense towns and villages dotted around the patch which can quadruple in population during the summer months. Giving the best service to all residents of the area is the main priority, and we as a team aim to do that every shift.”
If you would like to join NWP’s response unit, visit https://shorturl.at/a3P3b