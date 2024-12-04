Patrick Scott of Milfeddygon Dolgellau Cyf said: “Small redworms reside in the horse or pony’s large intestine. Adult worms lay eggs, which are passed on to the faeces. The eggs hatch on the pasture and develop into larval stages, which pass back into the horse or pony as they graze. During the life cycle, the small redworm larva burrows into the gut lining, where they re-emerge as adults, and the life cycle starts again.