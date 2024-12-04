A Dolgellau vet is urging horse owners to get them tested for small redworm.
Several cases of high small redworm, or cyathostomins - the most common worms found in horses and ponies in Wales – have been reported in north Wales.
If left untreated they can cause severe illness and even death.
Patrick Scott of Milfeddygon Dolgellau Cyf said: “Small redworms reside in the horse or pony’s large intestine. Adult worms lay eggs, which are passed on to the faeces. The eggs hatch on the pasture and develop into larval stages, which pass back into the horse or pony as they graze. During the life cycle, the small redworm larva burrows into the gut lining, where they re-emerge as adults, and the life cycle starts again.
“However, during autumn and winter months, these larvae will hibernate in the gut instead of developing into adults – a process known as encysted red worms/encysted cyathostomins.”
A horse with a high adult worm count may present lose weight loss, and have a dull coat and soft faeces.
Patrick said: “The encysted stages of redworms are much more dangerous when in higher numbers when compared to a high adult worm count. An ‘en-masse’ emergence of larvae can lead to severe watery diarrhoea, weight loss, colic, and colitis/ endotoxaemia, with up to 50% mortality.
“Therefore, a routine blood sample at this time of year is vital to establish a worm burden level and ensure good health.”
Patrick has undertaken equine health clinics for Milfeddygon Dolgellau Cyf clients as part of the Arwain DGC (Defnydd Gwrthficrobaidd Cyfrifol / Responsible Antimicrobial Use) programme.
Funded by Welsh Government, the Arwain DGC programme helps vets, farmers, and horse owners in Wales to reduce the risk of AMR by promoting animal health and productivity, training, the application of new technology, data gathering, and research.