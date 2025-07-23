Dolgellau plumbing and heating company Lowe Maintenance Services is welcoming new talent and supporting the community.
Tywyn plumber Tom Edwards joins as the company opens a new office in Dolgellau, expanding services across there and Tywyn.
Tom is broadening his expertise and will undertake gas training as part of his new role.
“It’s great to be part of a local growing company, and to learn while I earn!” said Tom.
Lowe Maintenance Services isn’t just about fixing boilers and leaky loos. The company has proudly sponsored the town carnival, a stand at Sesiwn Fawr and the local football team.
“We like to get involved where we can,” said business owner Sam Lowe.
“We believe it’s important to give back to the community that supports us.”
