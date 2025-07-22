Gwynedd Council and experts in social matters have come together in to discuss and promote the importance of healthy relationships in formative years.
According to Cllr Dewi Jones, one of the organisers and Cabinet Member for Education, the international success of the TV drama Adolescence was the catalyst for organising such an event.
He said: "This event stemmed from a conversation over a cup of tea after training by Welsh Women's Aid on violence against women, which had a profound impact on officers and councillors alike.
"As we linked childhood experiences to behavioural patterns in relationships later in life – with all the talk of the Netflix series, Adolescence at the time – we decided to organise an opportunity for people to come together.
"The event was an opportunity to bring together professionals, practitioners, and stakeholders to share experiences, ideas, and best practices, with the aim of ensuring that positive relationship principles are nurtured from an early age."
Speakers and contributors at the Together for Healthy and Prosperous Relationships session included campaigner Shannon Morris who has recently carried out research on behalf of Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, Nia Thomas from Women's Aid Wales, Elin Sanderson from Children and Young People's Mental Health Services (CAMHS), Y Bont, Penygroes, presenting two projects: Cwlwm Addysg and Caring Dads, Sheryl Minn, Spectrum, Habiba Chowdhury, BAWSO Michael Conroy, Men at Work, and Daron Owens, Senior Executive Officer of the Gwynedd and Anglesey Community Safety Partnership.
Cllr Menna Trenholme, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: "This event was a valuable opportunity for services to work together, share best practice, and ignite discussion about ways to strengthen collaboration in order to protect young people in the county.
"Moving forward, we will continue to prioritise the issues discussed during the event, strengthening the links between services and organisations, and ensuring continued collaboration between agencies."
