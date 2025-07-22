Speakers and contributors at the Together for Healthy and Prosperous Relationships session included campaigner Shannon Morris who has recently carried out research on behalf of Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, Nia Thomas from Women's Aid Wales, Elin Sanderson from Children and Young People's Mental Health Services (CAMHS), Y Bont, Penygroes, presenting two projects: Cwlwm Addysg and Caring Dads, Sheryl Minn, Spectrum, Habiba Chowdhury, BAWSO Michael Conroy, Men at Work, and Daron Owens, Senior Executive Officer of the Gwynedd and Anglesey Community Safety Partnership.