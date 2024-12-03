More than 100 domestic abuse victims in Carmarthenshire have received additional support thanks to the adoption of a policing approach developed in counter terrorism.
Dyfed-Powys Police has trialled using the ‘four Ps’ method during contact with victims of medium risk graded domestic incidents, resulting in a quarter of victims choosing to benefit from enhanced safeguarding measures.
During the six-month pilot, 455 medium risk domestic abuse incidents were recorded in Carmarthenshire, with each victim offered contact with a Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Team (NPPT) officer.
With those who accepted, a four Ps approach to engagement following the principles Prepare, Protect, Prevent and Pursue was carried out.
The pilot has been so successful that it is now being rolled out forcewide.