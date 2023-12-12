ABERYSTWYTH Crematorium has matched a donation by a local business man to raise more cash for the Idiopathic Pulmonary fibrosis fund at Bronglais hospital.
As the Cambrian News reported back in September. Selwyn Evans, the owner of DJ Evans Funeral Directors in Aberystwyth celebrated his 70th birthday and requested that rather than presents, guests could make a donation to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund at Hywel Dda Health Board to help improve services in the area.
Mr Evans was diagnosed with the condition a year and a half ago.
Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred.
Mr Evans raised a total of £3,000.
Following that fund-raising effort Aberystwyth Crematorium deiced to match the £3,000 to bring the total to £6,000.
Site manager and registrar Rachel Harrison said: “After seeing how much Mr Evans raised we at Aberystwyth Crematorium felt compelled to further illustrate the work which the Pulmonary Fibrosis trust do and also show support to Mr Evans by matching his generous donation.
“Mr Evans has been caring for the bereaved families of the local area for decades and we wanted to show our support to him at this time and further highlight this worthy cause.
“By matching the donation we know this will go some way to providing care to people affected by pulmonary fibrosis and help them get the support and resources they need in the face of this debilitating and life limiting illness and also aid funding into research to help prevent or possibly cure pulmonary fibrosis.”
The money was raised by Aberystwyth Crematorium through a metal recycling scheme.