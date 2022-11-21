Double celebration for Penrhyn playgroup
A PENRHYNDEUDRAETH playgroup has celebrated its 11th birthday in style.
Arch Noa, Noah’s Ark Playgroup has been running since November 2011, offering parents and children of pre-school age a weekly session to meet, chat, play and socialise.
Leader Angela Swann said: “It is even more important since the pandemic for play groups to offer support, especially as many pre-school aged children missed two important years of speech and development socialising with others.
“We would also like to thank everyone who donated their Co-op store points through Blaenau Ffestiniog’s local community fund recently to the group which helped raise £2,050 towards further development and resources.”
The group also held a baby paediatric first aid awareness Day with a St John Ambulance community education officer.
The group meets on Tuesdays in school term times at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Penrhyndeudraeth, 9am-11.30am. £1 per child per session includes toast and a healthy mid morning snack.
