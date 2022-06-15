Double rosette win for sheep breeder Dafydd

Dafydd Owen was awarded the Supreme Champion and Reserve rosettes at the Welsh National Show of Beltex

It was a good day for Dafydd Owen at the Welsh National Show of Beltex held at Aberystwyth and Ceredigion Show on Saturday, 11 June, when he secured both the Supreme Champion and Reserve rosettes with home-bred females.

Placing the entries was Ali Jackson, of the Tiptop Flock near Annan, who commended the winning shearling ewe on her correctness and power.

That was Smart Ass Gorj E, a daughter of the Clary Dumfries ram shared between several Welsh breeders, and bred from the Ardstewart Aristocrat-sired Smart Ass Delilah.