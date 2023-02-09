CEREDGION County Council is to close public toilets in New Quay and remove bins from the beach.
New Quay town councillors have this evening spoken of their disappointment at the news that the Sandy Slip public toilets are to be closed and refuse bins from the beach, dubbing the news a ‘double whammy for New Quay main beach’.
In a statement, New Quay mayor, Cllr Julian Evans, said: “Members of New Quay Town Council wish to inform users of New Quay main beach regarding their disappointment that Ceredigion County Council have decided to close the Sandy Slip Public Conveniences and remove the refuse bins from New Quay main beach.
“They are closing the public conveniences as they require major and the county council do not have the budget to address these costs.
“The town council have made representation to the council stating that these conveniences should remain open as their usage is high, but to no avail.
“The bins are being removed from the main beach due to health and a safety of the staff that collect the refuse, as the bins are too large and heavy.
“Also, the new refuse van is unable to reverse down to the beach to collect the bin bags.
“Additional bins will now be relocated on the Cnwc instead.
“New Quay Town Council are hopeful that beach users will take their refuse with them from the beach home or to the bins on the Cnwc.
“Please let's work together to keep New Quay clean and tidy for all.”
Ceredigion County Council has been approached for comment.