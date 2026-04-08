Dozens of crimes including criminal damage and theft were recorded at churches across mid, north and west Wales last year, figures have revealed, as calls are made to better protect religious buildings across the country.
The Countryside Alliance’s latest investigation revealed that in 2025 nearly 4,000 crimes were committed on church property as well as other religious premises across the UK.
Dyfed Powys Police responded to the FOI request in full, with data showing that, in total, 25 crimes were recorded at churches in the Dyfed Powys region across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Powys.
The figures include 15 thefts - two of which relate to lead - seven cases of criminal damage, and three cases of violence.
In North Wales, police said 76 crimes were recorded at churches across the force area.
The number includes 24 thefts, 24 cases of criminal damage, and 16 cases of violence.
Figures were obtained by the Countryside Alliance as part of its continuous campaign to focus attention on rural churches and increase funding for security at places of worship.
Freedom of Information (FOI) requests were made to all of the UK’s 45 territorial police forces.
The full UK figures show that there were 3,637 records of theft, burglary, criminal damage, vandalism and assault from January 1 to December 31 2025.
An additional 172 crimes of different categories brings the total recorded crimes to 3,809.
This means that, on average, more than 10 crimes took place at churches and places of worship every single day last year.
The true figure will likely be even higher, given that a number of police forces refused to provide data for recorded crimes at churches in their areas.
58 lead and metal thefts were recorded, along with 1,561 other thefts and burglaries, 1,018 incidents of criminal damage, vandalism and arson, and 1000 cases of violence.
Mo Metcalf-Fisher, Director of External Affairs at the Countryside Alliance, said: “Across the country, churches and places of worship continue to suffer, as vandals, thieves and other criminals treat them as easy targets.
"We cannot allow this to continue.
“Churches and places of worship are focal points for local communities, particularly in rural towns and villages where they play a crucial role in combatting isolation. It is vital that the public keep a watchful eye and report any issues to the police.”
Ben Sims, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at the National Churches Trust, added: “The National Churches Trust welcomes this new report by the Countryside Alliance, which shows that a shocking ten crimes a day were committed at UK churches last year.
“If volunteers are not supported, and if funding is not easily accessible, this is just one of many sad outcomes.
"Already this year the government has imposed VAT on 21,000 historic places of worship.
“By further demoralising volunteers, and causing chaos for ongoing restoration projects, this leads to churches becoming more vulnerable.
“We should be helping those who wish to safeguard our national heritage, not making their lives more difficult.”
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