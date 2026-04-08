Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team experienced “an exceptionally busy few days for the team” with four callouts, training sessions, and a multi‑agency three-day search effort.
The week also saw new recruits join the call out list as trainees.
Recalling the busy week, a team spokesperson recalled that on Wednesday 18 March “two walkers became lost after straying off a main path on Cadair Idris and ending up benighted above a steep area without proper lighting”.
They added: “After confirming their location, the team provided guidance by phone and deployed a member to meet them lower down due to low phone battery levels. Both were safely assisted off the hill and returned to their vehicle.”
As rope rescue training was starting on Thursday, 19 March, the team was called to assist a walker who was unable to continue unaided on Aran Fawddwy. Several team members travelled from training with the team vehicle. After some food and rest, steady progress was made downhill, supported by additional team members. The walker was transported to local accommodation by team vehicle.
Friday evening into early Saturday on 20 and 21 March saw the team responding to a missing person search in the Bala area, working alongside police, the police helicopter, drone operators, and SARDA search dogs. Searches continued into the early hours, with members returning home by 4am.
Search efforts continued on Saturday, with additional support from neighbouring mountain rescue teams and RAF personnel training locally.
Team members also provided safety cover for a local race. Later that afternoon, the team was deployed to Cadair Idris for a separate call-out for an injured walker requiring a stretcher carry from the mountain.
On Sunday team members returned for a third day to support the search. In the afternoon, police located the missing person and team members assisted with casualty care and supported officers on scene.
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