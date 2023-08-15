Plans to “help attract and shape investment and support the vitality of Llanidloes and its recovery from Covid” will include boosting tourism, improving signage, electric vehicle charging, better access to walkers and cyclists, and bringing the Market Hall back into full use, a new draft plan has outlined.
Powys County Council appointed Owen Davies Consulting and Chilmark Consulting earlier this year to work with local stakeholders, town council and business community to complete a town investment plan for Llanidloes.
The plan “aims to help identify the gaps and actions required in the immediate future to support the economic recovery and sustainability of the town,” a report said.
“A plan for Llanidloes will mean the town is able to access future funding opportunities as they become available.”
Among the proposals set out in the plan are the development of a tourist action plan “to co-ordinate and promote ‘Llani and area’, its offer and attractions to visitors based on the identification and clear understanding of the visitor ‘product’ of the town".
A move towards welcoming more walkers by accrediting to a national scheme would “help to further promote Llanidloes nationally”, the draft plan suggest, while there is “scope for new events” in the town to boost visitor numbers by drawing up a “year-round programme”.
The plans calls for new and updated signage throughout the town, saying “the existing tourist (brown) signage on the A470 are in need of visual improvement to better showcase the facilities and offer available in Llanidloes.”
“Larger and more prominent signage, including scope for ‘layby’ signage to indicate a through route to town centre facilities would help to promote local services and present a ‘welcome message’ to passing travellers,” the plan says.
The plan also says that a digital touch screen information board should be sited in the town centre to “provide a focal point for visitor information”.
Bringing the iconic Old Market Hall back into use should be a “priority”, the plan says, while works to improve and enhance the appearance of the roundabout at Long Bridge Street and the main A470 roundabout should also be considered.
The plan also says it is “important to review levels of electric vehicle charging provision and potentially extend the public EV facilities available within the town centre,” while also improving facilities for cyclists and motorcyclists.
The plan says there is also a need to raise the commercial profile of Llanidloes through improved marketing, and plans put in place to support the expansion and development of local businesses.
The draft plan was released last month, while a final proposals plan is due to be released next month.