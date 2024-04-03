A blustery but sunny Easter Sunday brought the crowds to Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station for a Craft and Crew Fundraiser, writes Doris O’Keefe.
As well as raising money for the Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station this was a chance for locals and visitors to meet volunteer crew members, enjoy refreshments in the shed, for children to take part in the craft activities and to visit the RNLI shop.
Stormy Sam and the Easter Bunny - who gave eggs to delighted children outside the station before setting off for a gentle boat ride on the estuary - were there.
Spectators were treated to a wonderful lifeboat demonstration on the estuary showing the power and speed of Aberdyfi lifeboat and the skills of the crew, when an unexpected dramatic rescue occurred. The Easter Bunny called for help when his boat got into difficulty. Luckily Aberdyfi lifeboat crew were on hand to rescue him immediately, much to his relief and the relief of all those watching on shore.
Members of Aberdyfi Lifeboat Station hope everyone enjoyed the day and would like to thank all those who donated and are continuing to support our brave RNLI volunteers. The total raised will be released soon.