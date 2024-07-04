With the annual Drefach (Llanybydder) tractor run having taken place recently with a record 120 tractors taking to the roads of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, Wednesday night saw the presentation of funds raised from the run take place at the Drefach playing field.
A total of £4,020.00 was shared between Club Cledlyn Club and the Motor Neurone Disease South West Wales Branch much to the delight of the recipients.
Pictured left to right are Jan Fisher from the Motor Neurone Disease collects a cheque from Gordon Lonsdale, Caroline Davies, Emyr Lloyd, Tomos Lewis,Leasnne Thomas, Maisie Thomas and tractor owner Peter Davies who led the run on his Massey Ferguson 35.