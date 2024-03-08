Drivers in North Wales are the 10th safest in the UK, with 2.76 per cent of locals facing speeding offences.
With a population of 687,100 residents, the police force recorded 18,958 speed violations, averaging 2,759 offences per 100,000 residents.
Gwent boasts the safest, breaking the fewest amount of speed limits. With a population of 588,300, recorded speeding fines in this area averaged just 31 per 100,000 people. Drivers committed 99 per cent fewer offences than residents in Lincolnshire, the nation's worst speeding offenders.
Dyfed-Powys residents committed the second-fewest speeding offences in the UK, with fines handed out to just 0.11 per cent of residents. With a relatively small population of 516,100 residents, only 564 speed violations were clocked last year, averaging just 109 offences per 100,000 residents.