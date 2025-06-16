A fireman and an artist from Gwynedd have been named in the King's Birthday Honours List.
Louis William Hiatt, a Watch Manager, for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS), receives a BEM for services to the community in Aberdyfi and Tywyn.
Roberta Morrall also receives a BEM for services to the Arts in Nefyn.
Louis said: “It has come as a shock and an honour to have been nominated for this award.
“It is wonderful to see that others see the good work we do in our community and try to make a difference to many lives.”
Louis was nominated by NWFRS for his services to the local community both as an on-call firefighter and through his volunteering and fundraising activities.
