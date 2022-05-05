Drivers warned to expect delays
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Thursday 5th May 2022 7:50 am
Police have warned drivers to expect some delays due to the transportation of “an abnormal load" (North Wales Police )
Police have warned drivers to expect delays today, due to the transportation of “an abnormal load”.
North Wales Police said the “abnormal load will be travelling across North Wales today”, and will arrive in Barmouth this afternoon.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Starting out from Burgess Lane, Penley at 9.30am, the escorted load will move along the A539 to the A483, before heading west along the A5, A494 and A470.
“It is scheduled to arrive at Hendre Mynach Park, Barmouth at 4.30pm.
“Please allow extra journey time if travelling along these roads.”
