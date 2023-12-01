Two men have been banned from driving following an incident at Black Rock Sands, Morfa Bychan, last February.
Thomas Freeman, 21, and Joseph Rainbow, 20, both from the Wiltshire area, appeared at Caernarfon court on Tuesday 28 November.
There they and both received a 16-month driving ban and 100 hours of unpaid work.
PC Kieran Rowlands from North Wales Police said: “Dangerous driving at Morfa Bychan is understandably a local concern and causes significant demand on officers each year.
“This is a public area which families, residents and tourists should be able to enjoy without the fear of anti-social driving.
“We will respond to any reports of inappropriate behaviour and take proportionate action against those found to be driving dangerously.
”Anyone with concerns about dangerous or anti-social driving in your area can report them to us via our website or calling 101."