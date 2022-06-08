Drop-in event to recruit more care workers

WITH the care sector facing recruitment challenges, Gwynedd Council is staging a recruitment drop in event to attract new staff to work in the community in Porthmadog and the local area

As part of a general campaign in the care sector, the face-to-face event will be held at Y Ganolfan Community Centre, Porthmadog, on Wednesday, 15 June between 11am and 5pm.

Aled Davies, head of Gwynedd Council’s Adults, Health and Wellbeing Department said: “Our care staff provide fantastic care to people in residential homes and in the community. But ensuring enough that there are enough care staff is a challenge facing care services across the country.

“That’s why we’re working to recruit more staff into this vital sector and are arranging this recruitment session at the Ganolfan in Porthmadog. This drop-in event will provide an opportunity to hear about the work and learn about the benefits of working for the Council.

“So, if you are someone who likes to help people and want to make a big difference within your local community, I would encourage you to come along to the event on 15 June.”

The drop-in recruitment event will be open to anyone who is keen to learn more about current opportunities within care services the Council has in the area in addition to learning about what the support the Council and the Department of Work and Pensions have to get individuals back into work.

On the day there will be an opportunity to hear about the benefits of working for the Council, information about training and support offered to new staff and a taste of care and what it’s like to work in the community, including a chance to chat with our current community staff to include the Home Care and Learning Disability team. After having a chat with everyone and if you wish we can support you to fill in an application form on the day too.