LAMPETER residents are invited to a drop-in session on Wednesday with councillors to discuss plans for the town.
Lampeter Town Council will be holding a drop-in event, Caru Llanbed Showcase, on Wednesday afternoon, 6 March between 4pm and 6pm at the Dalis, Black Lion Hotel, High Street, Lampeter. The town council are looking forward to meeting everyone who lives and works in Lampeter at the event and share the work of the town council and the Caru Llanbed Sub-committee and especially the Place Plan for Lampeter.
Town mayor, Cllr Rhys Bebb Jones, said: "Please come along to find out more about what has been achieved to date by the town council, the work in progress and future plans for our town. "It’ll also be an opportunity for you to share your ideas with the town council and with a number of agencies represented at the event.
"Please drop-in to discuss your plans with us, looking forward to meeting you and to get to know you better and how we can work together to help you and our town."
For more information about the event, please contact by email the Town Clerk, Meryl Thomas – [email protected]