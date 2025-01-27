Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has announced the launch of a series of community drop-in sessions aimed at gathering valuable input from residents and stakeholders, to assist in identifying any issues or challenges the Service may face in the delivery of the Community Risk Management Plan 2040.
Sessions in Ceredigion will be held at The Old Hall, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Lampeter Campus on Tuesday, 11 February between 10am and 4pm; Cardigan Leisure Centre, Kitchen Room on Wednesday, 12 February between 10am and 4pm; Lampeter Fire Station on Wednesday, 12 February between 5pm and 8pm; Aberaeron Fire Station on Thursday, 13 February between 9am and 12pm; and Aberystwyth Fire Station on Thursday, 13 February between 1pm and 5pm.