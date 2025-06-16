Could a hotel be built on the site of Harlech Leisure Centre?
Harlech Ardudwy Leisure (HAL) closed on 1 August 2024, and there is much interest in reopening the site.
On 7 June Harlech Ardudwy Leisure Board announced new appointments - Reg Chapman as their new Chairman, and new Board member Martin Hughes as Company Secretary - adding: “The Board currently has two groups keen to use the site. The Board will seek to work alongside the two bidders the Peoples’ Plan and Moelwyn Gymnastics. It will continue to assess their financial viability plans, and in addition the social benefit value they can bring to the whole community of Harlech.
“The Board was presented with another option for the site on 19 May. This was a completely new proposal and had no relation to other past considerations for a Harlech hotel. This has the potential to provide significant economic benefit to the whole community. The proposal includes provision of leisure facilities, including a pool and a discounted membership scheme for local residents. We will seek to obtain more detail on the social benefits this could bring for our community.
“The Board will do its upmost to avoid the danger of insolvency and the site going to the Crown.
“Once the appraisal of all options is complete and a full risk assessment has been carried out, the site will be offered as an asset transfer to Cyngor Harlech. The Community Council will be presented with all the options and assessments by the Board for their consideration
“The Board would like to make it clear that the directors of HAL are all unpaid volunteers and can receive no personal financial benefit.”
Harlech councillor Gwynfor Owen said: “When the swimming pool in Harlech closed after a success story of 15 years it was a huge loss to the area. I did my very best in trying to help to keep it going but unfortunately in the end they had to close when nearby community councils withdrew financial support.
“At the time there was a real danger that if nobody stepped in the land would go to the Crown, and the people of Harlech would have no say in any future development. Thankfully Harlech Town Council did step in and a new Board was set up, the majority of them being Harlech town councillors. This action gave the community breathing space to come forward with ideas on how to save the site. For this I am very grateful.
“I have always made it clear that my favourite option would be a community development and two different organisations have come up with plans for consideration. I can only hope the Board will be able to support one of these options and the community will once again have a development for the community run by the community.
“If the Board of HAL do favour one of these options, or indeed come forward with any other options I very much hope that the final say will be with the people of Harlech.”
