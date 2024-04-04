LANDLINES across Ceredigion will be going digital from next year, and a number of drop-in sessions have been organised to help people deal with the transition.
Along with other providers, BT are making the switch from the analogue network that most home phones work on today, and are moving to what is referred to as ‘Digital Voice’.
Over the next few years, the current network will not be fit for purpose as it will not be able to keep up with the demands of modern requirements.
For most people, Digital phone lines will have no impact on how home phones are usually used. The service, price plan and bills will all stay the same. It is anticipated that providers will be in touch when it’s time to switch over, with simple instructions on what to do next.
Three events will be held in Ceredigion.
These will be at Aberystwyth Library on 19 April between 10am and 2pm; Cardigan Library on 25 and 26 April between 10am and 4pm and at the Co-op store in Lampeter on 29 April between 10am and 4pm.
A Ceredigion council spokesperson said: “Everyone with any questions on the switch from landline to digital should try to attend these engagement events.”