There will be no hosepipe ban in Wales this year as water levels have risen following the hottest summer on record.
Concerns were raised earlier this year in mid and south Ceredigion, where a 'developing drought' was declared in an area covering 32,000 properties after Teifi Pools reservoirs only received 37 per cent of their expected rainfall.
The area includes Llanon, Llangwyryfon and Cwm Ystwyth in North Ceredigion, down to Crymych, Llanfyrnach and Nevern in North Pembrokeshire and parts of North Carmarthenshire down to Farmers, Pencader and Hermon.
The area was highlighted as a concern due to the peaty ground around these reservoirs which retains water and is slower than other areas to release water back into the environment.
Welsh Water has confirmed that water levels have now returned to 'normal status'.
However, with hotter, drier summers becoming more common, Welsh Water has stressed that consistent rainfall and continued customers support are essential to help reservoirs recover over the winter months.
Welsh Water's accelerated leakage repair programme has played a significant part in preserving water supplies across Wales, with over 16,000 repairs across the operating area since the start of the year -including 817 in Ceredigion between April and August.
Natural Resources Wales has classified most of Wales as being in environmental drought, stating that the recent rainfall has eased some of the pressures resulting from dry hot spring and summer, however, it has not yet been sustained enough to see a full recovery from drought.
Five regions in England remain in official ‘drought’ following the driest six months since 1976. Hosepipe bans are still in force affecting millions of households, with National Drought Group having recently described the current water shortfall situation in England as a 'nationally significant incident.'
Marc Davies, Welsh Water's Director of Water Services said: “The dry weather this year has put huge strain on our water network and supply systems. Despite this, we’ve maintained supplies without introducing restrictions thanks to our customers’ efforts to use water wisely, and the proactive work of our teams, who have been repairing around 700 leaks each week throughout the summer. Every drop really does count, and we’re hugely grateful to customers who have taken simple steps to reduce their use. Small actions have made a big difference collectively.
“With hotter, drier summers becoming the norm, we ask everyone to keep using water wisely so our reservoirs can recover fully over the winter and be ready for next year.”
On a typical day, Welsh Water treats and distributes around 850 million litres of clean water to its three million customers – roughly equivalent to filling 320 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
When temperatures last soared above 30 degrees earlier in the summer, the daily demand exceeded 1 billion litres.
The company says the increases were especially significant in our more rural areas and those impacted by tourism.
Despite normal levels returning, Welsh Water is still advising customers to use water wisely by taking showers instead of baths, avoiding hosepipes and running washing machines with full loads.
