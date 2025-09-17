A Westminster bill on postal and proxy voting sets an “incredibly worrying constitutional precedent” for Wales, Plaid Cymru’s former leader warned.
Adam Price, the party’s shadow justice minister, expressed concerns about the UK absent voting bill which seeks to align rules for Senedd, council and Westminster elections.
Under the bill, an online system to apply for postal or proxy votes for UK elections would be extended to devolved elections for which a separate paper form is currently required.
Mr Price suggested the bill would hand UK ministers regulation-making powers in a generally devolved area without requiring the agreement of counterparts in Cardiff Bay.
Jayne Bryant, Wales’ local government secretary, said the bill was developed collaboratively between the Welsh, Scottish and UK Governments.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.