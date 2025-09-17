Artwork by former Coleg Menai students Nadia-Lin, Gwenno Llwyd Till and Maisy Lovatt is on display at a new artist-run gallery in Machynlleth.
Oriel Sploj launched this month with debut exhibition, Floop.
It features work by 17 artists selected through an open call.
Nadia-Lin is one of the exhibition’s curators.
After completing Coleg Menai’s Art Foundation course this summer, Nadia-Lin secured a place at Manchester Metropolitan University, studying Fine Art.
At Floop, she exhibits ‘Jan’, a life drawing completed at Coleg Menai of model Jan, who sadly died earlier this year.
Gwenno is currently developing Archif, an ongoing social documentary photography project.
She graduated from the Art Foundation course in 2020 before attaining a BA (Hons) in Film and Television at the University of the Arts, London. She has produced and directed her own films, worked for production company Cwmni Da, and been involved in various exhibitions and creative projects.
Maisy stayed with Coleg Menai following her Art Foundation course, graduating last year with a distinction in Fine Art.
Since then she has exhibited across north Wales, and is one of the artists featured in Archif.
Joining Nadia-Lin curating Floop is William Tremlett, an artist and filmmaker from Machynlleth. Together, they have launched Floop as the first in a series of monthly exhibitions by Oriel Sploj.
Oriel Sploj is led by a collective of around 20 local artists who have come together to run a space by artists, for artists.
Floop is on display until 25 September. Arrange a viewing by contacting [email protected]. There will be a closing event for the exhibition at Oriel Sploj on 25 September.
Oriel Sploj is part of Machynlleth youth-led DIY culture space Sploj that hosts a range of community groups and events, including Radio Dyfi, a community cinema, a licensed DJ bar, and live music nights. Find out more - www.sploj.com.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.