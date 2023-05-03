A MAN has been arrested for using an electronic scooter while under the influence of alcohol.
North Wales Police (NWP) said the arrest was made over the weekend of 28 April-1 May.
Officers responded to concerns that a man was riding an e-scooter in the dark along the A494 near to Bala.
A police spokesperson said: “On attendance, the man was arrested on suspicion of driving a mechanically propelled vehicle whilst unfit to do so and was taken to custody where he was found to be over twice the drink driving limit. The scooter was subsequently seized.
“Although there are ongoing government trials in some areas in relation to the use of e-scooters on roads, these are mainly in bigger cities and the rules for private e-scooters have not changed in north Wales.
“It is against the law to use a privately owned e-scooter on the road. If you use an e-scooter illegally you could face a fine, you could get penalty points on your driving licence, and the e-scooter could be impounded."