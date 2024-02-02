ONE of the UK’s largest dry cleaning companies will be coming to Aberystwyth after plans were approved for Timpson to erect a pod shop in the car park of Morrisons.
The plan, that will see four car parking spaces lost at the supermarket at Parcydolau, will see a pod erected at the south side of the car park to house the new venture.
Timpson, which has over 520 dry cleaning stores, already has similar pods in Morrison’s car parks throughout the country.
Planning documents said: “The pod is fitted with specialist equipment including shoe repair counters, key cutting machines and drop off
points for dry cleaning.”
Morrisons said that “the pod offers a service which is highly valued by Morrisons customers and “firmly aligns” with their plan to bring “more and more popular and useful services to the communities that they serve.”
“The scheme seeks to revitalise the existing Morrisons car park by offering more choice to customers and generating new employment opportunities through the provision of a Timpsons pod,” documents added.