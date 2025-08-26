A Borth resident is set to take on 15 ‘potentially deadly’ mountain peaks in 24 hours to raise lifesaving aid for people in Gaza.
Former Cambrian News reporter Felix Arthur-John and fellow campaigner Reuben Walker are set to tackle the Eryri National Park summits taller than 3,000 feet (914 metres), including more dangerous high-grade scrambles, over September 1 and 2.
They’re aiming to raise at least £1,500 for a mutual aid group based in Gaza named The Sameer Project, which provides frontline support to Palestinians trying to survive Israel's siege, bombardment, and forced starvation.
The money will go towards the group’s operations in the south of Gaza, mainly to provide emergency food and water as famine sets in.
The 15-peak challenge is also known as the Welsh 3,000 and is often considered one of the UK’s most difficult one-day hikes. The route is about 30 miles in length and involves more than 10,000 feet of elevation gain.
The challenge also includes the infamous knife-edge ridge, Crib Goch, as well as Tryfan North Ridge and Bristly Ridge (featuring the notorious Sinister Gully). The pair will have to negotiate mountain peaks beginning on Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), then onto the Glyderau, and finishing on the Carneddau.
Mr Nobes told the Cambrian News the pair will attempt to finish the challenge in less than 24 hours, depending on the conditions.
