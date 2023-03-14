Members of the Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency Labour Party gathered at the Lakeside Café in Tanygrisiau on 8 March, International Women’s Day.
The meeting was in special memory of Nansi (Annie) Evans, who had been a loyal Labour member in Blaenau for many years.
To begin the meeting, members chatted about women who had made a difference, including Greta Thunberg, Kate Roberts and Beatrix Potter.
Women’s officer Kathy Aikman had asked members to bring quotes or examples of remarkable women, which will be included in a notebook to mark the day.
One of the issues discussed by the group was how to move forward on greener transport.
The need for more power points for electric cars was stressed, as was the need for local and national politicians to take public transport more seriously.
This issue will be carried forward by the group, with all present agreeing that bus services, especially in Meirionnydd, should be increased, not cut, and that access to local stations should be improved.
Many thanks go to Kathy for organising the event and to the staff at the Lakeside, one of whom proudly sported an International Women’s Day apron.
