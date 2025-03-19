Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts will join a cross-party group of parliamentarians tasked with speaking up for volunteer rescue teams.
Mrs Saville Roberts will become a member of the Volunteer Rescue All-Party Parliamentary Group as demand for these services increases.
There are six volunteer rescue teams in her constituency – Llanberis MRT, Aberglaslyn MRT, South Snowdonia Search & Rescue, Aberdyfi MRT, North Wales Cave Rescue & Northeast Wales MRT.
These services rely entirely on the generosity and time of volunteers.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “The volunteer search and rescue teams based across my constituency are an inspiration and incredible examples of public service, selflessly performing acts of heroism day in and day out in all kinds of weather.
“The work they do is vitally important, not just for local people who live in Gwynedd, but for the many thousands of visitors who come to our area.
“They regularly risk their own safety. I have had the privilege of meeting some of these exceptional volunteers and can attest to their commitment, knowledge and skills.
“It should be appreciated however that the demand on our volunteer rescue teams has never been greater.
“There has been a significant increase in the number of incidents requiring the services of our search and rescue teams and members tell me of a substantial rise in callouts. With the increase in callouts comes the pressure on resources.
“Volunteer rescue teams working across Gwynedd rely solely on the generosity and support of public donations. “Yet they often lead on search and rescue operations, taking substantial pressure off statutory bodies such as North Wales Police.
“I am pleased to be joining this new group, which will be an opportunity for those of us representing volunteer rescue teams to speak up on their behalf and lobby for the support they need and fully deserve.”