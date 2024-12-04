Delays in cancer diagnosis and treatment in north west Wales are causing undue suffering to patients and their families, says Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor.
During First Minister’s Questions, Mr ap Gwynfor drew attention to several cases in his constituency including one constituent who was told of a 20-week wait to see a dermatologist, whilst a private appointment confirmed a skin cancer diagnosis.
Another was told of a seven week wait for a mammogram despite receiving an urgent referral by her GP.
The question was raised after the latest data on cancer waiting times were published showing only 55 per cent of cancer patients in Wales were seen within the recommended 62 days, with statistics even worse for the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) area.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “I raised national cancer waiting times with the Cabinet Secretary last week and he acknowledged that he was disappointed with the performance, and he did say that the picture varied from place to place.
“It is clear therefore there is a problem at BCUHB specifically. I have cases in my own constituency. One constituent came in to tell me she was waiting seven weeks for a mammogram.
“Another constituent waiting for skin cancer treatment was waiting over 24 weeks for that treatment. Of course, early diagnosis is crucial, but it is crucial in order to get treatment for the disease.
“Does the First Minister believe that it is acceptable that people in my constituency must wait so long for treatment and why is there a postcode lottery between areas in Wales when it comes to treatment and diagnosis?”
Mr ap Gwynfor attended the European Cancer Summit in Brussels last week to launch a new app for Cancer patients in Europe.
Following his time at the summit, Mr ap Gwynfor added: “Small European countries like Slovenia, Estonia and Finland are marching ahead with improved diagnosis, digitisation and allowing people to live well with cancer.
“The new SmartCare app could be a game changer for patients in countries across Europe.
“Unfortunately, because of Brexit it will be unavailable for us in Wales in the immediate short term, but I am hopeful that it could be rolled out in the future, and the lessons that I learned will help us develop better policies for cancer patients in Wales.
“Sadly, Wales has amongst the worst cancer outcomes in Europe, and this will only get worse if action isn’t taken. Early diagnosis is key to ending the worrying trend in cancer survival rates in Wales.
“Cancer doesn’t care about geography, but patients do. They deserve parity of service, wherever they live.
“It seems there is a postcode lottery when it comes to accessing cancer diagnosis and treatment in Wales with people living in north Wales at a disproportionate disadvantage.
“This is a government that is continuing to fail to get to grips with the gridlock in our NHS, with cancer patients suffering as a result.”
The First Minister said “things are improving”.