Dwyfor pub is named as the best in the county

Stuart Nashir-Hallard, director of Golden Fleece Ltd, and Ruth Drew, manager, are pictured with the award

A DWYFOR pub has been crowned as the best bar in Gwynedd.

The Golden Fleece in Tremadog has been named best in the county by the National Pub & Bar Awards 2022. The inn will now go forward to the next round of the competition in the hope of winning the title of Best in Wales.

The venue joins a shortlist of almost 100 pubs and bars across the UK to have been named as the best in their respective counties. With consumer confidence on the rise and hospitality venues continuing their journey on the road to recovery, 94 pubs and bars across Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland have scooped a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

The National Pub & Bar Awards aim to put exemplary businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on Wednesday, 22 June.

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

“Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event.

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

“These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit!”

Stuart Nashir-Hallard, director of Golden Fleece Ltd, is delighted to hear the venue has been named Best in Gwynedd.

“Having already been invited to Buckingham Palace for a garden party in May in recognition for our contribution to the community, this award is the icing on the cake for both myself and my husband Liam,” Stuart said.

“It is great to see that our recent lock down £150,000 refurbishment has been noticed for all the right reasons.

“Our staff have always worked hard and strived to provide great customer service.

“This award is testament to their work and we thank them and our local suppliers who provide us with great ingredients to work with.

“We will be attending the next round of the competition in the hope of winning the Best in wales late in June.”