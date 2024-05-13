Re-elected Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn began his new term in office with a series of key meetings aimed at shaping his strategic vision for the region's policing priorities over the next four years.
The Commissioner's first official day following his re-election was Thursday, 9 May, and saw key discussions taking place, beginning with a meeting with the Chief Constable to gain an update from Dyfed-Powys Police on operational matters, and also to outline his vision and priorities for the new term in Office.
In addition, the Commissioner met with staff from his Office for discussions on the development of a new Police and Crime Plan for Dyfed-Powys for 2025-2029.
In the coming weeks, the Commissioner’s Office will launch a public consultation on the new plan.
Mr Llywelyn said: "I am honoured to be re-elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys for my third successive term.
“As I start this new term in Office, I am committed to build on the achievements to date and address the challenges that lie ahead.
“My vision is clear: to develop safer communities for all through proactive crime prevention and ensuring a justice system that is both fair and efficient.”