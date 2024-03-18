Dyfed-Powys Police ranks second in the UK for the highest rate of reported fraud, latest figures have revealed.
New research has revealed that Bedfordshire Police have received the higher rate of fraud reports over the past 13 months, while Dyfed-Powys Police came in second.
The company QRFY looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics to uncover which police forces have recorded the most incidents of individual fraud per 100,000 people served, over the past 13 months.
Dyfed-Powys Police received the second highest rate of fraud reports, with 664 reports of individual fraud per 100,000 people.
The most common category of reported fraud was found to be ‘Online Shopping and Auction’ while ‘Cheque, Plastic Cards and Online Bank Account (non PSP)’ was the second most common.
The latter refers to cases where criminals pretend to be someone with authority asking individuals to use their credit cards, debit cards, repayment cards, store cards, and cheques that are linked to a bank account, ultimately resulting in a loss for the individual.
Over the past 13 months, Action Fraud recorded a total of 395,105 reports of individual fraud across England and Wales - with a reported loss of £2.3 billion.