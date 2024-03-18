TRIBUTES have been paid to Lampeter's 'tadcu' Goronwy Evans following his death.
Reverend Goronwy Evans was a well-loved character in the town and wider community, having served as a unitarian minister for more than 50 years, at Capel Brondeifi.
He and his wide Beti were also avid fundraisers, who between them raised a stunning £1.1 million for Children in Need since the 1980s as well as other charities, for which he was awarded an MBE in 2021.
He died at Glangwli hospital in Carmarthen on Sunday, aged 82.
One tribute read: “Tadcu Llanbed: a friend to all, and a real people’s champion. A hero to his community and a role model.”
He leaves a wife, Beti, sons, Ioan Wyn and Rhidian and their families.