The Eryri Communities Fund has been relaunched for the benefit of communities in and around the National Park.
The fund provides support to uphold and enhance residents' quality of life and develop resilient communities.
It includes various themes, including green infrastructure, enhanced recreational access for health and well-being, energy production, decarbonisation, local environmental enhancements such as litter and waste management, community development, and promotion of the Welsh language.
The authority say local communities have the expertise to understand their own needs and develop projects that will work for them. The fund's projects will therefore be led by the communities themselves with the support of the authority, and applications for capital funds will be considered by the panel if they comply with the themes.
Successful projects in the past include solar panels at community hubs, improved access for people with mobility issues and new interpretation to enhance people’s connection with the history and landscapes in Eryri.
Projects meeting the criteria and receiving approval from the panel will be eligible for capital grants ranging from £5,000 to £20,000. The National Park Authority is committed to supporting sustainable development in Eryri and is confident the community fund will be a valuable resource for our local communities.